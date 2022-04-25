Mohali: Nayagaon residents feel the heat amid frequent power outages
Nayagaon residents are feeling the heat due to frequent power cuts owing to ageing infrastructure and lack of planning by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).
PSPCL is setting up a new 66Kv feeder for some villages, which is also a cause for power outages. Overloaded transformers and transmission lines have further aggravated the situation as the corporation failed to plan and forecast the load for the summers.
Manjeet Singh, president of the Shivalik Vihar Residents’ Welfare Association, said, “There are unscheduled power cuts twice a day due to poor infrastructure. Loose wires are commonplace and despite registering complaints with PSPCL, nothing has been done so far.”
Babita Pathak, a resident of Gobind Nagar, said, “We live in a rented accommodation and the power charges are even more than the rent. Despite that, there have been frequent power cuts for the last one week . Due to power supply, there is also a water shortage.”
Sub-divisional engineer (SDE) Sandeep Kumar said the scheduled power cuts are due to the setting of the new feeder. Regarding the unscheduled cuts, he said, “Due to increased power load, there are outages sometimes and we have only two officials to handle Nayagaon and Kansal. Even on April 25, there is a scheduled power cut from 9 am to 3 pm.”
PS Virdi, member, Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission, said that despite repeated reminders, the officials have made no plan to upgrade the infrastructure. “They should have changed the cables and increased the capacity of transformers, but haven’t done it for the past several years,” he said.
-
Mercury may touch 44-46 degrees by April 28, says IMD
Stepping out of home on April 27 and 28 may be best avoided unless essential, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting that the maximum temperature could touch 43-44 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi's weather, while it could be between 45-46 degrees in other parts of the national capital. Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5C on Sunday, two degrees above normal and the same as the maximum on Saturday.
-
Chandigarh: Consumers’ demand for monthly power bills still a far cry
Despite directions from the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission, the long-standing demand of the city's power consumers for monthly instead of bi-monthly billing is unlikely to be met any time soon. Admitting to slow pace of the conversion, the UT electricity department, in its submission with JERC, has blamed staff shortage and software issues as major roadblocks. At present, more than 85% consumers (domestic and commercial) in Chandigarh are billed on bi-monthly basis.
-
Ninth time lucky: Underpass at Ashram crossing open for traffic
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday opened the four-lane, 750 metres long underpass at the Ashram Chowk, three years after work began on the project during which it missed eight deadlines. The underpass is expected to ease traffic snarls at Delhi's busiest traffic intersection that carries a massive load of 350,000 vehicles daily. The underpass is aimed at providing a signal-free ride between Nizamuddin and Badarpur on Mathura Road at Ashram intersection.
-
Mohali police working to extradite GBP Group’s three directors
Seven months after the management of the Gupta Builders and Promoters Group fled the country, leaving over 2,500 investors in the lurch, the Mohali police have said they are now working to extradite its three directors, who are said to be hiding in Dubai. The three directors – Satish Gupta, Raman Gupta, and Pardeep Gupta – left the country in September 2021, leaving all their offices in and around Mohali locked.
-
Six held for daylight robbery, ₹70.50 lakh recovered
Gurugram police arrested six men in the last four days, who allegedly robbed ₹97 lakh from the van of a private cash collection company on April 18 by keeping two employees travelling in the vehicle at gunpoint and throwing chilli powder into their eyes. Haryana director general of police PK Aggarwal had announced a cash reward of ₹2 lakh for those who give credible information about the suspects involved in the loot case.
