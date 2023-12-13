Mohali: ‘Nephew in Canada’ dupes woman of 4 lakh

A Balongi resident was duped of ₹4 lakh by an unidentified man posing as her nephew residing in Canada.

Mohali police have booked the unidentified accused under Sections 420(cheating) and 120-b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Victim Gurjit Kaur of Balongi told police that she received a call from someone posing as her nephew Preet.

“The person posing as my nephew on the call told me that he had smashed a glass bottle on someone’s head and hence needed ₹4 lakh for a lawyer’s fee. He promised to return the money immediately after getting released from the jail. Trusting the caller, I transferred money to the account of an advocate named Jagmohan Nanda before realising that I was being duped,” Kaur said.

