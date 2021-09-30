Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali: Nigerian woman sentenced to 10-year RI in drugs case
chandigarh news

Mohali: Nigerian woman sentenced to 10-year RI in drugs case

The woman is the fourth Nigerian national to be sentenced to 10-year RI for smuggling heroin in Mohali this year
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 02:08 AM IST
The Nigerian woman was arrested by the Mohali Special Task Force in May 2018 with 280 gram of heroin. (AFP)

Mohali: A district court of Mohali on Wednesday sentenced a Nigerian woman to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for smuggling heroin.

The court of district and sessions judge Harreet Kaur Kaleka also slapped a fine of 1 lakh on the accused, Mariam Wanoe.

Wanoe is the fourth Nigerian national to be sentenced to 10-year RI for smuggling heroin in Mohali this year.

Wanoe was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in May 2018 near the old barrier in Phase 1. STF had recovered 280 gram of heroin from her possession.

Residing at Krishna Puri in New Delhi, the accused woman was on her way to Mohali to supply the drugs to her customers. Wanoe had confessed that she had come to India on a medical visa in 2016, but never returned to her country.

Later she had started working at a salon in Delhi and then turned into a drug runner to earn extra money.

