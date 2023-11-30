Mohali: Normal traffic resumes after farmers vacate protest site

In a major relief for commuters, normal traffic was resumed on the Faidan barrier-IISER road on Wednesday after farmers completely vacated the stretch following their three-day stir on the Chandigarh-Mohali border.

Normal traffic resumed on Faidan barrier-IISER road after farmers vacated the protest site in Mohali.

Since Saturday, in view of the three-day protest call by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, police had installed barricades from Faidan barrier (along Chandigarh’s Sector 48) till Bawa White House light point (near Mohali’s Phase 11), impeding inter-city traffic movement, especially towards the airport.

An umbrella body of 32 farmer unions, the morcha had called the protest to press the Centre and state governments to accept their pending demands including a legal guarantee for MSP.

The 2-km blockade by around 13,000 farmers was however lifted on Tuesday following two separate meetings with the Punjab governor and agriculture minister. While the majority of protesters left the site the same day, some 500-odd farmers, with around 60 tractor trolleys, departed on Wednesday.

While lifting the blockade, the farmers warned the central government of intensifying the protest if their demands were not met.

