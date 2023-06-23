Mohali nursing officer gets National Florence Nightingale Award

President Droupadi Murmu presented the National Florence Nightingale Award to Madhavi Rane Chikhale, a chief nursing officer from Mohali, during the National Florence Nightingale Awards 2022 and 2023 at President House in New Delhi.

Madhavi said she started her journey as a trainee at the GT Hospital in Mumbai. From there she moved to Leelavati Hospital, Wadia Hospital and many other big names in Maharashtra for 20 years till 2021, when she moved to Punjab.

The shift after serving for 20 years in Mumbai was quite a challenging one for her.

“Working with the Fortis Group in Punjab after almost 20 years of service in Maharashtra was the biggest decision of my life. But I must say that it has been an amazing experience,” she said.

Madhavi is working as chief nursing officer at Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

She is a marathoner as well. Madhavi along with Milind Soman had participated in a 160-km-long marathon from Pune to Maharashtra. She is also working for woman empowerment.

Madhavi says that she takes her strength from her mother, who was also a nurse.

‘Never wanted to be a nurse’

Though Madhavi never wanted to be a nurse, but destiny had its own plans.

“My mother, who was a nurse, was never with us for festivals or other important days, she was always on duty. It was then I decided that I would never become a nurse, but destiny had its own plans,” she said.

“My family had been a great support. Also, I would like to thank the Punjab government for nominating my name.”

She describes the experience of receiving the award from the President as the most surreal ones. “It is one of the most memorable experiences,” she said.

