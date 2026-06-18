Mohali office murder case: Accused bought 3 knives online, sent to 2-day police remand, say cops

Police brought Harjinder Singh Mann, the accused in the June 4 murder of a 30-year-old woman inside a Phase 11 logistics firm’s office, on a two-day production warrant. This followed the discovery of evidence that he had allegedly purchased knives online before the attack.

The case was registered under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT Photo for representation)

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Mann, 33, was arrested on June 9 after being discharged from hospital and was subsequently sent to judicial custody by a local court.

Investigators later obtained his production warrant to question him further about the alleged planning of the crime, including the purchase of weapons and his movements before the attack.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that Mann had ordered three knives through an online platform before the incident. Two of those knives were allegedly used in the attack on his colleague, Dimple Khatri.

The June 4 incident took place at a private logistics company in Phase 11, where CCTV footage allegedly shows Mann chasing Khatri across the office floor and repeatedly stabbing her near the exit. Employees present at the office were unable to intervene as the accused allegedly threatened them with the weapon.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said Mann and Khatri had known each other for nearly two years and had previously been in a relationship. Police believe the attack was premeditated and are examining digital evidence, mobile phone records and witness statements as part of the probe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said Mann and Khatri had known each other for nearly two years and had previously been in a relationship. Police believe the attack was premeditated and are examining digital evidence, mobile phone records and witness statements as part of the probe. {{/usCountry}}

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After the assault, Mann allegedly stabbed himself in the throat and was admitted to a private hospital. Following his discharge, police arrested him and later sought the production warrant for custodial interrogation.

Phase 11 station house officer (SHO) Aman Baidwan said we obtained the accused’s production warrant to verify several aspects of the investigation, including the procurement of the weapons and events leading up to the incident. The questioning has helped us gather additional information, which is being corroborated with digital and other evidence. The case was registered under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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