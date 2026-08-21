Mohali police act against 302 proclaimed offenders, arrest 200

Police have taken action against 302 proclaimed offenders (POs) between June 1, 2025, and August 20, 2026, arresting 200 of them, while the names of 102 others were removed from the PO list after verification.

Police teams worked to identify, trace and arrest proclaimed offenders during the period. Of the 302 cases, police arrested 200 POs. (HT File)

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SP (investigation) Saurav Jindal said the drive was carried out by the PO staff and teams from various police stations under the directions of SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans and the supervision of DSP (crime against women and child) Ajitpal Singh.

Police teams worked to identify, trace and arrest proclaimed offenders during the period. Of the 302 cases, police arrested 200 POs. In 22 cases, the names of the persons were removed from the PO list after police verified that they had been convicted, acquitted or their cases had been cancelled. The names of another 80 persons were removed after police verified their deaths.

Of the 200 arrested POs, eight were wanted in cases involving serious offences, while 13 were wanted in cheque-bounce cases, according to police.

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{{^usCountry}} SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said the drive against proclaimed offenders would continue. He said police teams had been kept active to trace and arrest persons wanted in different cases and that those violating the law would face action accordingly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said the drive against proclaimed offenders would continue. He said police teams had been kept active to trace and arrest persons wanted in different cases and that those violating the law would face action accordingly. {{/usCountry}}

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