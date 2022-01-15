Mohali police arrest Nigerian woman with 1kg heroin

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The crime investigating agency (CIA) of Mohali Police arrested a Nigerian woman with 1kg heroin from a park in Phase 7 on Friday
Published on Jan 15, 2022 01:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The crime investigating agency (CIA) of Mohali Police arrested a Nigerian woman with 1kg heroin from a park in Phase 7 on Friday.

The accused, identified as Faith, is a Nigerian national, but has been staying at Delhi and frequently visiting Mohali and nearby districts.

“The arrest came based on secret information that a Nigerian woman is coming to supply heroin to her clients in a park of Phase 7,” said Navjot Singh Mahal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.

He added that during interrogation, the woman disclosed that she had been smuggling heroin for a long time. “She would purchase the drug from Delhi and supply it in Mohali and Kharar at higher rates,” the SSP said.

The accused was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Mataur police station. She was presented before a local court and sent to two-day police remand. Police are trying to establish her clientele in the district

The SSP further said in the last one month, Mohali police had arrested 58 drug peddlers and registered 40 cases under the NDPS Act. With these arrests, 1,83,000 banned tablets, 1.739kg heroin and 159 intoxicating drugs have been seized.

A convict, who was out on bail, was arrested with 1.12kg charas on Thursday. The accused, identified as Birbhan, 36, was arrested near his house at Indira Colony in Manimajra. A drugs case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him. Birbhan was previously convicted in a drugs case registered in Manimajra and had received a sentence of 10 years.

