Mohali police book man for raping employer nearly 4 years after complaint

Nearly four years after a 38-year-old woman accused her 32-year-old employee of raping her in October 2018, the Mohali police have finally booked him.

Mataur station house officer (SHO) Naveen Pal Singh said the woman had lodged a complaint with the senior superintendent of police (SSP). Following this, an inquiry was initiated by the deputy superintendent of police (DSP, City -1), but it took time to collect the evidence and record the statements. As the probe concluded, legal opinion was taken and a case was registered, Singh said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman, who is married, had alleged that she had hired the accused to work at her private health care company in Mohali.

Hailing from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the accused eventually became friends with her. One day, he drugged her by serving her a spiked cold drink and raped her. He also clicked her pictures and used them to extort money on several occasions.

On her complaint, police have lodged an FIR under Sections 376 (rape), 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 420 (cheating) and 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Information Technology Act. The SHO said the accused was at large and will be arrested soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}