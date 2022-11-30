Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali police book staff of 4 dhabas for operating beyond permissible hours

Mohali police book staff of 4 dhabas for operating beyond permissible hours

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 01:42 AM IST

Mohali police on Monday booked staff of four dhabas for serving food even after 12:30 am, in violation of the deputy commissioner’s orders. Those booked were identified as Kartik Lutawa of Tandoori Zaika, Amir Khan of Shere-Punjab dhaba, Satwir Singh alias Billu of Setha Da dhaba and Nishat Singh of Chandar Vaishno dhaba.

Commuters will no longer be able to enjoy midnight meals at dhabas located on Zirakpur-Patiala or Zirakpur-Ambala highways as police have started lodging cases against eateries operating beyond 11pm, the permissible time. (HT File)
Commuters will no longer be able to enjoy midnight meals at dhabas located on Zirakpur-Patiala or Zirakpur-Ambala highways as police have started lodging cases against eateries operating beyond 11pm, the permissible time. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Commuters will no longer be able to enjoy midnight meals at dhabas located on Zirakpur-Patiala or Zirakpur-Ambala highways as police have started lodging cases against eateries operating beyond 11pm, the permissible time.

Mohali police on Monday booked staff of four dhabas for serving food even after 12:30 am, in violation of the deputy commissioner’s orders. Those booked were identified as Kartik Lutawa of Tandoori Zaika, Amir Khan of Shere-Punjab dhaba, Satwir Singh alias Billu of Setha Da dhaba and Nishat Singh of Chandar Vaishno dhaba.

According to the police, they raided the said dhabas following a tip-off.

“When we reached there after 12:30 am, we found the food joints open following which we booked the persons managing or running these eateries. Despite numerous requests and warnings, these eateries remain open which at times creates law and order problem,” said a senior cop.

Mohali senior superintendent of police Sandeep Garg said,“We have to follow orders of the DC and thus we won’t tolerate any nuisance which, at times, paves way for anti-social elements to strike. We will conduct regular checking of these food joints and will book the violators”, said SSP.

The accused were booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code at Zirakpur police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out