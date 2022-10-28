Mohali police bust gang of thieves targeting locked houses

A gang of thieves that had been breaking into locked houses has been busted by the Mohali police.

Gold and diamond jewellery weighing 767 gm, silver jewellery weighing 661 gm, ₹11 lakh and $6,000 in cash, besides several stolen articles worth ₹80 lakh have been recovered from the accused, identified as Shyam Mandal and Amit Dubey, both natives of Bihar.

A revolver with four live cartridges and a motorcycle used in the crimes have also been recovered.

On the duo’s disclosure, police arrested three more men — Santosh Kumar, Lallan Prasad and Ajay Mahipal, also hailing from Bihar — who used to buy the stolen goods from them.

Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said with the thieves’ arrest, police had solved nine theft cases registered in different police stations of Mohali.

He said the gang would conduct a recce in the day for locked houses without CCTV cameras and strike at night. After executing a couple of burglaries, they would leave for Bihar to avoid arrest.

Four auto drivers arrested for thefts

The anti-narcotics-cum-special cell of Mohali police has also busted a gang of auto-rickshaw drivers with a similar modus operandi.

Four gang members, identified as Rakesh Kumar, Ajay Singh, Banti Kumar and Vijender Singh, all residents of Amb Sahib Colony, Phase 11, have been arrested.

Ropar Range DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused used to identify locked houses and factories in the day, and break in at night.

The gang members were travelling in an auto-rickshaw on Wednesday evening, when a police team intercepted them following a tip-off. A .32-bore pistol and seven live cartridges that they had recently stolen from a house, besides several other stolen articles, including two laptops, a grass-cutting machine, sanitary goods, two LED TVs, two mobile phones and audio speakers, were recovered from them. Police said Bunty was already facing multiple cases of snatching and theft in Mohali.

