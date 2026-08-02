Mohali police conduct CASO ops, seize 14 unclaimed vehicles

Mohali police conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Amb Sahib Colony, Sector 11, on Saturday and seized 14 unclaimed vehicles while checking suspicious persons, tenant records and residential areas.

The operation was carried out by Phase 11 police station teams led by SHO Aman, under the supervision of DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Ball and directions of Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans. (HT File)

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The operation was carried out by Phase 11 police station teams led by SHO Aman, under the supervision of DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Ball and directions of Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans.

During the operation, police teams searched vehicles, verified tenants and checked people suspected of involvement in criminal activities. The seized vehicles were taken to the police station for verification.

Police also registered a case at Phase 11 police station and booked cases under the ongoing anti-drug campaign. Officials, however, did not share details of the accused or recoveries.

During the CASO, police gathered information about people involved in substance abuse and identified persons requiring help. Some individuals were admitted to the de-addiction centre in Sector 66, Mohali, for treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} Police officials said such operations will continue across the district to check criminal activities and curb drug-related offences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials said such operations will continue across the district to check criminal activities and curb drug-related offences. {{/usCountry}}

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