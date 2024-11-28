Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali police freeze property, car of drug smuggler

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 28, 2024 08:42 AM IST

The accused, identified as Bhagirath, was booked in three Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) cases, including two in Phase-11 police station and one in Phase-8 police station

Police on Wednesday froze property of a drug smuggler, including a house in Sector 66, IT City, Mohali, besides a Toyota Innova Crysta car.

DSP HS Bal, along with Phase-11 station house officer (SHO) Gagandeep Singh, freezed the property which the accused had purchased in his mother’s name. (iStock)
DSP HS Bal, along with Phase-11 station house officer (SHO) Gagandeep Singh, freezed the property which the accused had purchased in his mother’s name. (iStock)

The accused, identified as Bhagirath, was booked in three Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) cases, including two in Phase-11 police station and one in Phase-8 police station.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) HS Bal, along with Phase-11 station house officer (SHO) Gagandeep Singh, froze the property which the accused had purchased in his mother’s name.

“We have zero tolerance against drugs and are continuously cracking down on drug smugglers and freezing their properties. The accused is out on bail at present. He bought his property using drug money and also purchased a car. We gave him an opportunity to prove his income but he failed to do so. So, we have frozen the property after taking permission from the competent authority in Delhi. We have more such cases in the pipeline,” DSP Bal said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On