Mohali police freeze property, car of drug smuggler

The accused, identified as Bhagirath, was booked in three Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) cases, including two in Phase-11 police station and one in Phase-8 police station.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) HS Bal, along with Phase-11 station house officer (SHO) Gagandeep Singh, froze the property which the accused had purchased in his mother’s name.

“We have zero tolerance against drugs and are continuously cracking down on drug smugglers and freezing their properties. The accused is out on bail at present. He bought his property using drug money and also purchased a car. We gave him an opportunity to prove his income but he failed to do so. So, we have frozen the property after taking permission from the competent authority in Delhi. We have more such cases in the pipeline,” DSP Bal said.