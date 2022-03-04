Mohali police lodged another cheating case against GBP Group

In the second cheating case against the GBP Group in the past one week, its promoters have been booked for failing to hand over the possession of a flat to an NRI customer.

The complainant, Ravinder Gandhi, told the police that he paid ₹50 lakh for a flat in 2019, but till now, he had not its received possession.

He also alleged that his company, Shri Krishna Media Solutions, Sangrur, handled advertising for the group from 2017 to 2020, but they had yet to clear payment worth ₹1.17 crore.

Following his complaint, cases have been registered against the group’s owners – Pradeep Gupta, Satish Gupta, Raman Gupta, and Anupam Gupta – under Sections 406 ( Criminal breach of Trust) 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the NRI police station in Mohali.

The group’s promoters are facing several cases since they left the country, leaving in the lurch over 2,500 people who have invested nearly ₹1,500 crore in their multiple residential and commercial projects.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

UT to grant ₹1k medical allowance to pensioners

The Chandigarh administration on Thursday decided to grant ₹1,000 medical allowance to all its pensioners and family pensioners. UT has adopted an order in this respect issued by the Punjab government under the implementation of the 6th pay commission.

PU faculty part of 75- day global event

Archana R Singh, professor at Panjab University’s School of Communication Studies, has been honoured by Global Media Education Council (GCEC) for being a part of a 75-day event celebrating the 75 years of India’s Independence. The event, involving Indian and global academics and professionals, is being organised by Global Media Education Council (GMEC) stretching from October 21, 2021, to April 10, 2022.

PU faculty receives national award

Suman Mor, chairperson and associate professor at the department of environment studies, Panjab University, has received the national award for outstanding efforts in science and technology communication through innovative and traditional methods at an event held in Vigyan Bhavan. This award is presented every year by National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) of the Union ministry of science and technology.

Workshop organised on safety measures

Panjab University’s Centre for Nuclear Medicine with the Centre for Public Health organised a hands-on workshop on Thursday to observe National Safety Week. The workshop aimed to create awareness among the participants about the various safety measures to prevent accidents. Gaurav Gaur, chairperson at Centre for Social Work, highlighted the importance of safety in all spheres of life and gave demonstrations on using fire extinguishers to the participants.

CU organises talent hunt

Chandigarh University, Gharuan, organised a special talent hunt for its students. Celebrities Gurnam Bhullar and Sonam Bajwa enthralled the students with their vibrant performances.

NSUI members meet DSW

Members of National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday met PU’s dean student welfare (DSW) and demanded that the hostel list be issued before reopening departments. They also demanded an increase in number of hostel seats for students belonging to self-financed departments.

Copper wires stolen from air monitoring station

Copper pipes of two split ACs were reported stolen from the continuous ambient air monitoring station of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee installed at Panjab University’s Block-2, near public health department, Sector 25. Based on the complaint lodged by Yogesh Adhikari, engineer at the CSD Envea India Private Limited, a case under Section 379 of IPC was registered at Sector 11 police station.

World Wildlife Day celebrated at Chhatbir Zoo

Chhatbir Zoo celebrated World Wildlife Day on Thursday by organising a special awareness campaign in collaboration with the department of zoology of Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, Ludhiana. Around 50 students participated in the campaign along with faculty members. While addressing the participants, zoo field director K Kalpana said that Chhatbir zoo is continuously working for the cause of wildlife conservation.

Madappa, Kochhar start with 7-under 65 each in Thailand

India’s Viraj Madappa and Karandeep Kochhar shot flawless 7-under 65s each to end at tied-eighth on the opening day of the $1.5 million International Series Thailand at Black Mountain Golf Club in Huahin on Thursday. Chandigarh-based Kochhar, who won his previous start on the domestic Indian PGTI Tour, began on the 10th and had five birdies on the back nine and then added two more on the front side. A good number of other Indians were also off to a strong start. Gaganjeet Bhullar, playing his first event of the year, Rashid Khan, fresh from a Top-10 last week, Honey Baisoya and Aman Raj had fine starts with rounds of 5-under 67 each to be T-24th on a low scoring day. American Sihwan Kim broke the course record, shooting a 10-under-par 62 to grab the lead.

