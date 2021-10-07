Mohali police nab drug peddler with 260gm heroin

A Punjab Police special task force (STF) on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler with 260 gram of heroin in his possession.

STF Ropar Range’s AIG Kashmir Singh Gill said Jagtar Singh alias Tari was arrested from Lakhnaur village in Mohali. He said he was a resident of Faridkot and currently residing in a rented accommodation in Bhagomajra village here.

“We had specific inputs about the drug trade being run from a housing society in Bhagomajra. A team led by ASI Avtar Singh was present at a checkpost near Phase 4 when the accused was on his way to meet a client and nabbed him,” he added.

The AIG said Tari’s three-day police remand has been sought and in preliminary interrogation, he revealed that he was earlier booked by the Faridkot police under the Arms Act for firing in the air.

He used to work at a sweet shop and joined a bank as a security guard after obtaining an arms licence, the cop said, adding that he later started working at liquor vend.

There he met some drug peddlers and to make easy money, entered the smuggling business, he added.

A case has been registered against him under Section 21 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the STF’s police station in Phase 4.