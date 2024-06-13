Mohali police nab five with stolen vehicles, phones

Cracking four separate cases of vehicle and mobile thefts, Mataur police have arrested five accused, leading to recovery of four motorcycles, two mobile phones and three gas cylinders. The accused in the custody of Mohali police. (HT photo)

Among the accused, Pankaj and Gaurav are residents of Barmajra Colony, Mohali; Bunty is from Madanpura; Ajit Singh from Mohali and Deepak, alias Deepa, from Haryana.

While addressing a press conference at the Mataur police station, DSP Mohit Aggarwal said all these accused were active in various parts of Mohali and were arrested over the past four days by teams led by inspector Gabbar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Mataur police station.

Pankaj and Gaurav were caught with a stolen motorcycle at a checkpost laid in Mataur, following which police recovered three more stolen two-wheelers from their custody.

In another case, police nabbed Bunty with two snatched mobile phones on Monday.

Deepak was arrested for snatching the mobile phone of a woman. His accomplice had already been arrested.

Ajit, a history-sheeter, was found in possession of a stolen Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle. Ajit, according to police, was already named in five criminal cases.

“We are hopeful of arresting more accomplices of these accused soon. With their arrest, for now, we have solved four snatching and theft cases registered at the Mataur police station. We will check their involvement in such crimes in other districts during interrogation,” said SHO Gabbar Singh.

Snatchers strike again in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Snatchers struck again in Chandigarh, this time targeting a man from Muktsar and a teenager from Patiala.

In the first case, a 14-year-old boy from Patiala reported that two motorcycle-borne men snatched his phone in Sector 34.

The second victim, Talwinder Singh from Muktsar, reported that he worked with the water works department and was in Chandigarh for some official work.

On Tuesday, two men forcibly took him to a forest area and snatched his mobile phone as well as ₹3,500 in cash. Separate snatching cases were registered at the Sector 34 and Sector 49 police stations.

Even on Monday, two people had fallen prey to snatchers in Chandigarh. Targeting a man in Sector 9-A and a shopkeeper near the Sectors 14/15/ 24/25 intersection, snatchers had made off with their mobile phones, jewellery, wallet and cash.