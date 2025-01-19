Mohali: Police nab man who planned to eliminate ex-girlfriend’s partner

Twelve days after the IT City police thwarted a plot by a woman’s former boyfriend to eliminate her current partner by arresting two men, local police on Friday arrested the key accused. Earlier, Mohali police had arrested Gurpreet Singh and Tarandeep Singh, both residents of Ludhiana district, in the case. (Getty image)

Identified as Bikramjit Singh Bikku, alias Binu, alias Ekam Sidhu, of Gurdaspur, the accused had allegedly conspired to eliminate Kanish Setia, a Bathinda native and currently residing in Kharar. Earlier, police had arrested Gurpreet Singh and Tarandeep Singh, both residents of Ludhiana district, in the case.

As many as three illegal weapons, including a 9 mm Glock pistol and two 30-bore pistols, apart from two magazines and 15 live cartridges were recovered from the duo’s possession.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, City 2) HS Bal said Binu was formerly dating a woman, who was now in a relationship with Setia and planned to marry him. “Both men had been fighting and exchanging heated arguments over social media over the past few days. Binu then hired two associates of a foreign-based gangster to eliminate Setia,” he said.

Setia, who runs a cosmetic business, told police that a peeved Binu had been posting his and his girlfriend’s photos on social media, and posting objectionable comments. “When I asked him to delete the photos, he threatened and abused me and my family. Later, he asked me to reach Mohali to talk,” Setia further narrated.

He added that when he reached near Kisan Mandi in Aerocity on January 5 around 12.30 am, Binu, along with two more men, reached there in his Audi car. They took out weapons and started thrashing him. Amid the melee, he pushed them and managed to escape and informed the police, Setia added.

A police team led by inspector Jashanpreet Sra immediately nabbed the two accused while Binu managed to flee.

Binu, according to the police, has a criminal past, while the duo caught with the weapons were booked for the first time. A case was registered under relevant sections of BNS and the Arms Act.