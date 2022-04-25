Mohali police working to extradite GBP Group’s three directors

Seven months after the management of the Gupta Builders and Promoters (GBP) Group fled the country, leaving over 2,500 investors in the lurch, the Mohali police have said they are now working to extradite its three directors, who are said to be hiding in Dubai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The three directors – Satish Gupta, Raman Gupta, and Pardeep Gupta – left the country in September 2021, leaving all their offices in and around Mohali locked.

Since before their escape, complaints have been pouring in against the realty firm from investors across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and even abroad.

According to police, the group has cheated around 2,500 allottees of ₹1,500 crore invested in various projects in Mohali by failing to give possession.

The police have received as many as 158 complaints and registered around 50 cases against the group’s three directors. Six of these were registered at Chandigarh’s Sector 34 police station over the past two days.

“We will be merging all complaints into one and form a team for concerted action,” said Vivek Sheel Soni, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that the police were also working on requesting Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice to arrest the accused and extradite them from Dubai, where they are said to have secured a business visa till September 19, 2024.

The realty firm has several ongoing projects in Mohali. Among them, Camelia, offering both residential and commercial units, in Kharar, and GBP Centrum (commercial) in Zirakpur has been under construction since 2016, with not a single allottee given possession.

At two other projects – Athens (residential and commercial) and Aeroze (residential) – both on the Airport road, construction has remained stalled for years, and at a residential colony in New Chandigarh, where plots have been sold, construction has not even begun.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ashu Kumar, president of Home Buyers’ and Investors’ Welfare Association of GBP, said, “It is disappointing that even after seven months, the police and RERA have failed to take action against the builders, while investors have been running from pillar to post to get their hard-earned money back.”

He said people had even been stealing building material from the sites where work was held up, yet police were sitting on their hands..

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON