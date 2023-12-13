Mohali: Poor MC-police synergy lands biz firms in soup

Two business firms that stepped forward to install temporary roundabouts at Mohali’s vulnerable intersections at police’s bidding ended up in the civic body’s crosshairs.

Mohali police had approached the firms to voluntarily set up temporary roundabouts to curb road accidents, but MC took exception to illegal advertisements on the structures. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

While the municipal corporation issued a notice to Quark City last week for displaying their advertisement on a temporary roundabout set up by them and also threatened to take legal action, it has already imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on Wave Estate earlier in May for a similar violation.

Police, in an effort to curb road crashes at vulnerable intersections, had requested prominent business houses to construct temporary roundabouts.

Among them, Quark City recently set one up at an Airport Road intersection near the Phase 8 police post, with the firm’s name prominently displayed.

Taking exception to the advertisement, MC issued a notice to Quark City, reading, “It is intimated that you have exhibited flex banners within the limits of this corporation for advertisement without the permission of this corporation in contravention of Section 123 of Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, and also defaced public/government property.”

Directing the firm to clear the defacement and submit an explanation, the MC notice also warned the firm of an FIR, which could lead to imprisonment up to six months and penalty.

Previously, Wave Estate had installed another roundabout on the Sector 85/99 dividing road in May with similar branding, inviting a ₹50,000 penalty from MC.

Wave Estate (Sterling One), in its reply to MC, had then stated that they got a requirement from the Mohali Traffic Police to deploy a temporary roundabout to avoid accidents.

“We were unaware of the procedure and formalities pertaining to seeking permission for any such advertisement. So, please let us know the exact procedure along with the charges for fixing the said advertisement at the earliest. Else we shall be removing the advertisement from the property as per the rules in order to clear defacement of property,” the firm had said in its reply.

MC commissioner Navjot Kaur said the notices were issued to get the illegal advertisements removed. “Quark officials have conveyed to us that they will remove the advertisements. No one can display any advertisement within the MC jurisdiction without prior permission,” she said.

An official from Quark City, requesting anonymity, said,“We constructed the roundabout to contribute in curbing accident fatalities. We have no objection in removing any advertisement. Rather we have also proposed to install traffic lights in Industrial Area, Phase 8, to streamline vehicle movement.”

Meanwhile, a senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, said MC could have avoided such an action against the firms roped in for a noble cause.

On the other hand, an MC officer expressed disappointment that police did not inform MC about any such initiative. “Police should have coordinated with us. They cannot allow anyone to advertise their firms. We appreciate their efforts to prevent accidents, but such advertisements cannot be allowed,” a senior MC officer said.

Notably, MC has issued a total of 233 notices related to advertisement violations under the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act from April 1 till December 8, earning around ₹6.10 lakh in fine.

