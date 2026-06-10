Punjab Gau Sewa commission vice-chairman Kimti Lal Bhagat today directed officials to ensure the relocation of stray and abandoned cattle from roads to gaushalas and government cattle pounds, stressing that negligence in cattle welfare would not be tolerated.

The review meeting at the district administrative complex was attended by officials from the district administration, police, animal husbandry department, municipal corporation (MC) and other concerned departments. (HT Photo)

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Chairing a review meeting at the district administrative complex, attended by officials from the district administration, police, animal husbandry department, municipal corporation (MC) and other concerned departments, Bhagat said the Punjab government and the commission are committed to ensuring the protection, welfare and proper care of cattle across the state.

He noted that stray cattle on roads not only disrupt traffic but also contribute to accidents and crop damage, underscoring the need for coordinated action by all departments to find a lasting solution. During the meeting, officials reviewed the capacity of the Government Cattle Pound-cum-Gaushala at Magra (Lalru), the number of cattle being housed there, and measures being taken to manage stray cattle in the district.

Bhagat emphasised the effective utilisation of funds collected under the “Gau sewa cess” for strengthening gaushala infrastructure, providing fodder, veterinary care and other facilities. He instructed officials to ensure timely vaccination, regular health check-ups and treatment of injured animals housed in shelters.

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{{^usCountry}} The vice-chairman also called for strict legal action against dairy owners who abandon cattle on public roads. In addition, he reviewed cases related to cattle smuggling, illegal slaughter and beef-related offences, directing authorities to conduct regular inspections of slaughterhouses and take action wherever required. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The vice-chairman also called for strict legal action against dairy owners who abandon cattle on public roads. In addition, he reviewed cases related to cattle smuggling, illegal slaughter and beef-related offences, directing authorities to conduct regular inspections of slaughterhouses and take action wherever required. {{/usCountry}}

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A report on the collection and utilisation of gau sewa cess funds was also presented by the MC. Bhagat appealed to citizens and organisations to actively support government efforts aimed at protecting and promoting cattle welfare across the state.