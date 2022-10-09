Mohali: Re-carpeting of roads delayed by 2 days due to possibility of rain

Re-carpeting of roads in Mohali, which was scheduled to start on Saturday, was postponed till Tuesday by the engineering wing of the municipal corporation due to cloudy weather conditions and possibility of rain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The material for construction of roads needs to remain dry. Bitumen requires around 28°C to 30°C to settle down. We have to even stop the work if temperature reaches around 22°C to 23°C during day and if it rains, it is completely impossible to continue the work”, said a senior official.

According to officials, a deadline of around one month has been set for construction of roads. Senior MC officials had held a meeting with its road contractors on Thursday about starting patchwork across the city.

Officials said tenders for patchwork in residential areas were allotted two months back and the remaining work was allotted recently.

Notably, the period between March to June is generally considered the most favourable for re-carpeting roads.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MC commissioner Navjot Kaur said, “I have directed all contractors to start the work immediately as we are committed to giving residents the best amenities.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON