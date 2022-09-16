Mohali resident wins four-year legal battle against airline over dirty seat on flight

A Sector-70 resident who dragged Jet Airways to consumer court four years ago over a dirty seat on a flight has been awarded a ₹15,000 compensation.

Observing that it is incumbent upon Jet Airways to keep the flight clean and tidy for the use of passengers, who pay for a comfortable, safe and hygienic travel experience, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mohali, has also directed the airline to fully refund the ₹1,245 airfare, along with 7% interest from the date of flight.

Ankur Suri had booked a ticket on Jet Airways flight 9W642 to travel from Chandigarh to Mumbai on June 21, 2018.

On arriving at his seat in the aircraft, he found the seat had rice and other food particles scattered all over, and the table tray also had oil stains. The floor was littered with used tissues and cutlery, and garbage was lining the rug along the cabin’s wall. Besides, the window glass had hair stuck on it.

In his complaint, Suri contended that he brought the matter to the knowledge of the cabin crew and also filed a written complaint with the cabin supervisor, but they claimed cleaning/sanitising the cabin was not their responsibility and that they will escalate this complaint to the department concerned.

As a result, he was forced to sit in the dirty seat through the 2.5-hour journey. Later, he also brought his grievance to the notice of Jet Airways Customer Care via email, but got no relief.

Subsequently, took up the matter with Jet Airways’ Appellate Authority, seeking a full refund, but he was only offered partial compensation in the form of 5,000 Jet Privilege Points, whereas he had incurred a cost of ₹1,245 and 9,500 Jet Privilege Points for booking the ticket. His subsequent requests for full refund were denied.

As no one appeared before the commission from Jet Airways, it was proceeded against ex parte.

Pronouncing the order in Suri’s favour, commission president Sanjiv Dutt Sharma ordered a full refund of ₹1,245 with interest at the rate of 7% per annum from the date of flight, along with ₹15,000 as compensation for mental agony, harassment and litigation costs.

