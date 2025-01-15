Mohali: Retired government officer held for sexually harassing 10-year-old neighbour

Police have arrested a retired Punjab government officer for allegedly sexually harassing his neighbour’s 10-year-old daughter in Kharar. The accused was booked under Section 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the City Kharar police station. (HT Photo)

The child’s mother, whose husband also works for the Punjab government, told police that her daughter, along with her brother, was playing at a park near their house.

There, their neighbour lured her daughter to his house on the pretext of playing with her and sexually harassed her.

The child shared the incident with her mother after returning home, following which she lodged a complaint with the Kharar police.

Acting swiftly, police arrested the accused, who they said had retired as superintendent from the Punjab education department.

