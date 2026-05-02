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Mohali: Revenue official booked for alleged land fraud, forgery in Zirakpur

According to the complaint, Jaswinder Kaur inherited a large tract of land from her mother in 2007 and retained around 9 acres after subsequent transactions and a family settlement. The land was also under a court-ordered status quo at the time.

Published on: May 02, 2026 07:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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A revenue official and his associate were booked by police on Thursday for allegedly orchestrating a land fraud by forging documents and illegally transferring a woman’s property in Zirakpur.

The alleged fraud came to light in 2022 when the accused attempted to get the land mutation approved. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Patwari Jagdish Sharma, and his associate Madhu Singh, allegedly exploited the complainant Jaswinder Kaur’s lack of awareness to manipulate official land records and execute a fraudulent sale.

According to the complaint, Jaswinder Kaur inherited a large tract of land from her mother in 2007 and retained around 9 acres after subsequent transactions and a family settlement. The land was also under a court-ordered status quo at the time.

Police said the accused prepared forged land records in 2012, inflating the landholding and omitting the court stay. They then allegedly took the complainant to another location and had her sign a general power of attorney (GPA) under false pretenses in favour of Madhu Singh.

Using this document, Madhu Singh executed a sale deed for 6 bighas of land in favour of Sita Devi, who is Jagdish Sharma’s mother.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Revenue official booked for alleged land fraud, forgery in Zirakpur
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Revenue official booked for alleged land fraud, forgery in Zirakpur
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