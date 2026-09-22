Mohali: Rights panel takes note of non-compliance with its order under RTE Act

The Punjab Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has taken cognisance of alleged non-compliance with its previous instructions to Narayana e-Techno School, Sector 119, to grant admission to a Scheduled Caste (SC) student under Section 12(1)(c) of the Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009.

The complaint was filed by the child’s father on Thursday. (HT File)

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The Act mandates that private unaided schools reserve seats for children from economically weaker sections (EWS), with governments reimbursing schools for eligible admissions.

Earlier on Friday, commission member Jitender Singh Shunty had directed the school principal to take immediate action and ensure that the child was not denied admission contrary to the RTE Act, rules and directions. The complaint was filed by the child’s father on Thursday. He alleged that his daughter was admitted as a fee-paying student, but her RTE admission remained unresolved after the family sought benefits under Section 12(1)(c).

The father alleged that the school demanded fees and stopped his daughter from attending classes over non-payment. He also objected to the demand for an income certificate, stating that the family belongs to the SC category and that the Punjab standard operating procedures (SOPs) does not prescribe an income ceiling for SC children.

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{{^usCountry}} At a September 17 meeting before a committee constituted by the district education officer (elementary), the school cited a discrepancy between the child’s Aadhaar and birth certificate dates of birth. The family was allegedly told 2025-26 fees could be waived but it would have to pay for 2026-27. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At a September 17 meeting before a committee constituted by the district education officer (elementary), the school cited a discrepancy between the child’s Aadhaar and birth certificate dates of birth. The family was allegedly told 2025-26 fees could be waived but it would have to pay for 2026-27. {{/usCountry}}

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On Monday, action committee convenor Onkar Nath and Kirpal Singh handed a complaint to Shunty, alleging non-compliance with the commission’s direction. They sought restoration of the child’s name on the school roll.