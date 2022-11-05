Mohali RPG attack case: Juvenile had fled to Nepal with co-accused, returned after fallout, say police

The police investigation in the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack case revealed that the juvenile involved in the case had managed to escape to Nepal along with co-accused Deepak Surakhpur post the attack.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the 17-year-old, who was arrested earlier this month by the Delhi Police operation cell, had on May 9 fired the RPG on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali along with Deepak.

According to sources, both Deepak and the juvenile had a fallout in Nepal.

“After the attack, both Deepak and the juvenile stayed at various hideouts in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. They were in touch with Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda. After reaching Nepal, the juvenile had a disagreement on some issue with Deepak following which he got separated from the latter. Rinda eventually asked him to return to India following which the juvenile got booked in another crime in Makhu, Punjab,” a source said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, according to the CCTV footage procured by the Punjab Police, a total of three men riding a motorcycle attacked the intelligence building here.

While both Deepak and juvenile were pillion riders, police are still investigating regarding the person who was driving the vehicle.

Sources added that even Deepak and the juvenile were not aware about that man.

“They never met him before and were conveyed by their controllers that a person riding a bike would meet them at a particular point on the same day after which they executed the attack. This is exactly how the sleeper cells work and they are being activated as per the requirement of their commanders,” said a senior police officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON