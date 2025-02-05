Mohali: Run over by car, pedestrian dies in Sohana

A pedestrian died after being crushed by a car on the Sohana-Landran road on Sunday. Identified as Sanju, a UP native, the victim worked as a cook in wedding events. Accused Ranjit Singh of Kurukshetra, Haryana, was arrested on Monday and later released on bail. The mishap took place at around 11.30 pm when the victim fell on the Sohana-Landran road after being hit by the car that also ran over his head. (HT Photo)

The mishap took place at around 11.30 pm when the victim fell on the road after being hit by the car that also ran over his head. The police have booked the accused under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sohana police station.