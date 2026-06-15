Mohali: SBI fined for cheque dishonour despite availability of funds

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed State Bank of India (SBI) to pay ₹10,000 as compensation to a senior citizen after the bank dishonoured his cheque citing “insufficient funds” despite more than ₹1.48 lakh being available in his account.

Defendants failed to appear before the panel, resulting in an ex parte judgment. (HT File)

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The order came on a complaint filed by Nareshjit Singh Anand, a resident of Sector 68, Mohali. According to the complaint, Anand issued a cheque in November 2025 in favour of the Mohali Employees Co-operative House Building Society towards payment of dues. However, SBI returned the cheque with the remark “insufficient funds” and also deducted a penalty of ₹590 from his account.

Anand told the commission that he had a balance of over ₹1.48 lakh in his savings account when the cheque was presented for clearance. After he raised the issue with the bank, officials admitted the mistake and refunded the penalty amount on November 28, 2025.

The commission examined the complainant’s bank statement and found that sufficient funds were available in the account when the cheque was dishonoured. It also noted that the bank had subsequently reversed the penalty charge, indicating that the cheque had been wrongly returned.

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{{^usCountry}} The consumer panel observed that the bank’s action amounted to deficiency in service and caused mental harassment to the complainant, who is a senior citizen. SBI did not appear before the commission despite receiving notice and was proceeded against ex parte. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The consumer panel observed that the bank’s action amounted to deficiency in service and caused mental harassment to the complainant, who is a senior citizen. SBI did not appear before the commission despite receiving notice and was proceeded against ex parte. {{/usCountry}}

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A bench comprising president SK Aggarwal and member Lt Col Jasbir Singh Bath partly allowed the complaint and directed the bank to pay ₹10,000 as compensation, including litigation expenses, within 30 days. The commission said the amount would carry 6% annual interest from the date of the order if the bank fails to make payment within the stipulated period.