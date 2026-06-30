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Mohali: Six booked for duping Kharar shopkeeper of 75k, gold rings

The FIR named six accused, Maninder Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Vishal Kumar, Balwinder Singh, Rajveer Singh and Arvinder Singh all linked to Moga district

Published on: Jun 30, 2026 07:48 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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Police have booked six men on Sunday for duping a Kharar shopkeeper of 75,000 and two gold rings in a fake gambling game inside a mobile phone shop.

A case has been registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 305 (theft in a dwelling house) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT File)
A case has been registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 305 (theft in a dwelling house) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT File)

The incident took place at a mobile communication shop opposite a Gurdwara in Sante Majra village, where shop owner Sikander was attending customers.

According to the police, three men entered the shop and were soon joined by an elderly man. One of them placed three pink plastic discs on the counter and began shuffling them, asking the elderly man to identify the marked disc. The elderly man repeatedly won the bets, creating the impression that the game was genuine.

Encouraged by the apparent winnings, Sikander joined the game after the men assured him he could double his money. Within minutes, the shopkeeper lost 75,000. Before leaving, the group also took away the gold ring he was wearing and another gold ring lying on the shop counter.

By the time Sikander realised he had been trapped, the group had fled. Investigation revealed that while four members escaped in a white Maruti Swift car, two accomplices waited nearby on a motorcycle to facilitate the escape.

A case has been registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 305 (theft in a dwelling house) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

 
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