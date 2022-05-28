Mohali | Six held for trying to sell retd Colonel’s 10 acres

A vigilant property dealer’s suspicions led to the arrest of six men who were trying to sell a retired army officer’s land using forged documents.

The six men had contacted Amarinder Singh Sidhu, a realtor in Mohali, offering to sell him 10 acres of land in Tangori village, Mohali, for ₹20 crore. They supplied the land’s documents and also collected ₹20 lakh as earnest money. But on Friday, they sought ₹4 crore more as earnest money.

Smelling a rat, Sidhu contacted the police about the transaction.

On investigation, police found that the land was owned by a retired army officer, Colonel Harmohinder Singh Pannu, and the accused had prepared fake documents of the land.

“The complainant was asked to call the men to Mohali for payment of remaining earnest money. A trap was laid and the accused were arrested as they arrived in the city. Further interrogation revealed that the accused also opened a bank account using fake documents to deposit the ₹20 lakh collected from Sidhu,” said Gurjit Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sohana police station.

The accused were later identified as Mandeep Singh, Inderjit Singh Sahota and Zamin Mohammad, all residents of Barnala, and Ramandeep Singh, Jashan Singh and Jagdeep Kumar, all residents of Morinda.

They have been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sohana police station. All accused will be produced in court on Saturday.