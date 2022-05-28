Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali | Six held for trying to sell retd Colonel’s 10 acres
chandigarh news

Mohali | Six held for trying to sell retd Colonel’s 10 acres

A vigilant property dealer’s suspicions led to the arrest of six men who were trying to sell a retired army officer’s land using forged documents.
On investigation, police found that the land was owned by a retired army officer, Colonel Harmohinder Singh Pannu, and the accused had prepared fake documents of the land. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 28, 2022 02:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A vigilant property dealer’s suspicions led to the arrest of six men who were trying to sell a retired army officer’s land using forged documents.

The six men had contacted Amarinder Singh Sidhu, a realtor in Mohali, offering to sell him 10 acres of land in Tangori village, Mohali, for 20 crore. They supplied the land’s documents and also collected 20 lakh as earnest money. But on Friday, they sought 4 crore more as earnest money.

Smelling a rat, Sidhu contacted the police about the transaction.

On investigation, police found that the land was owned by a retired army officer, Colonel Harmohinder Singh Pannu, and the accused had prepared fake documents of the land.

“The complainant was asked to call the men to Mohali for payment of remaining earnest money. A trap was laid and the accused were arrested as they arrived in the city. Further interrogation revealed that the accused also opened a bank account using fake documents to deposit the 20 lakh collected from Sidhu,” said Gurjit Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sohana police station.

The accused were later identified as Mandeep Singh, Inderjit Singh Sahota and Zamin Mohammad, all residents of Barnala, and Ramandeep Singh, Jashan Singh and Jagdeep Kumar, all residents of Morinda.

RELATED STORIES

They have been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sohana police station. All accused will be produced in court on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP