Mohali: Snatching accused injured during bid to evade arrest

Police apprehended two brothers involved in a phone snatching case in Mubarikpur. Both sustained injuries while attempting to flee during a naka. The accused were identified as Sameer Khan and Sabrej, both residents of Kiratpur in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh. (HT Photo for representation)

According to police, on October 1, three men on a black Splendour motorcycle snatched a mobile phone from a girl in Mubarikpur. A case was registered the next day at Dera Bassi police station under Sections 304 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A naka was set up near the Golden Palm Society on Haibatpur Road. When two of the accused arrived on a motorcycle, they tried to escape on noticing the police, but slipped and fell, sustaining fractures.

The accused were identified as Sameer Khan and Sabrej, both residents of Kiratpur in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh. Police said the brothers have a prior criminal record. The motorcycle used in the crime and the snatched mobile phone were recovered. Police are investigating their possible involvement in other snatching incidents in the area.

SHO Sumit Mour said, “Prompt action by the naka teams ensured the quick apprehension of the accused. Investigation into their network and past offences is ongoing.”