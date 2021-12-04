Mohali teen dies as ESI delays payment for heart surgery

In a case of sheer negligence and red-tapism on the part of Employees’ State Insurance (ESI), Punjab, a 13-year-old boy died as the corporation delayed advance payment of ₹2 lakh to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, for his heart surgery by more than one month. The authorities have ordered a probe into the case on Friday.

The matter came to light after the deceased boy’s father submitted a complaint with the director, health services, ESI. In his complaint, Ram Kumar, who works at a private firm in Mohali, stated that on September 23 this year, his son Sachin was diagnosed with a health problem at the PGIMER, for which an urgent surgery was recommended.

The very next day, the father reportedly submitted an estimate of ₹2 lakh given by the PGIMER to ESI Hospital, Phase 7, Mohali. His application was forwarded to the director, health services, ESI, on September 28 for approval. However, due to the delay in disbursal, surgery could take place and the child passed away on October 16.

According to Ram Kumar, it was only on November 11 that he received a phone call from ESI, asking him to collect the letter sanctioning the advance payment of ₹2 lakh.

“I have been paying ESI contribution for the past one decade with the hope that my family and I will get the required medical treatment when needed. But now I lost my son, and urge you to register a criminal case against the officials concerned for the delay,” he said in his complaint.

Inquiry ordered

Jasbir Singh, chairman of the labour laws committee, Mohali Industries Association, said: “Why did the ESI take one month to sanction the advance payment to the PGIMER? Now, who is responsible for the death of the child due to the negligence of ESI officials? Who will compensate the poor worker?”

Dr GB Singh, director, health services, ESI, said: “I have already ordered an inquiry into the case and will fix the responsibility of officials concerned. Action will be taken accordingly. We will not tolerate this.”

Catering to over 4 lakh insured workers of Mohali, the ESI Hospital in Phase 7, Industrial Area, continues to remain in a shambles. Though the ESI Corporation is also running two dispensaries, these are ill-equipped, leaving ailing workers and their families in the lurch.