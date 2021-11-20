Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali: Three Reliance stores charging for carry bags fined

Acting on the complaints of 27 people, the district consumer disputes and redressal forum has directed the managers/in-charges of three Reliance retail stores in Mohali to refund money charged from them for carry bags
The consumer forum has also ordered the three Reliance stores in Mohali to compensate each complainant to the tune of 500 and deposit 5,000 per complaint to the legal-aid account of the commission. (Representative image)
Updated on Nov 20, 2021 11:45 PM IST
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

The forum has also ordered them to compensate each complainant to the tune of 500 and deposit 5,000 per complaint to the legal-aid account of the commission.

In 2019, 10 complaints were filed against Reliance Retail Store in Phase 5, Mohali, and four against the Reliance Fresh in Sector 70 for charging money for carry bags. In 2020, 13 plaints were filed against Reliance Store in Bestech Square Mall, Sector 66.

Forum president Sanjiv Dutt Sharma said the complainants alleged that the store managers charged them for the carry bags in addition to the items purchased by them, which they had no right to do. However, they had no option, as it was difficult for them to carry the purchased items without a carry bag.

In reply, the store managers termed the complaints as frivolous and false. They said that the complainants were charged only after taking their consent and that they were filed with mala fide intention and not maintainable.

The forum president said that it is necessary for the stores to provide carry bag/paper bag free of charge to the complainants, as they are definitely a part and parcel of the sale from the money paid for the purchase of an article.

The president directed the order be complied to within 30 days from the date of receipt of a certified copy of the order, failing which the complainants will be entitled to interest at 9% per annum on the compensation amount.

