Mohali: Three women booked for entering flat, threatening minor in Zirakpur society

Zirakpur police booked three women for allegedly entering a flat in a housing society, threatening a resident and using abusive language in front of her minor daughter following a dispute between the two families.

The FIR was registered on Friday, after senior police officers ordered an inquiry into a complaint filed by Sarika, a resident of Trishla City in Zirakpur. (HT File)

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The FIR was registered on Friday, after senior police officers ordered an inquiry into a complaint filed by Sarika, a resident of Trishla City in Zirakpur.

According to the complaint, the two families knew each other but their relationship deteriorated over personal differences. On December 10, 2024, Sarika’s younger daughter fell ill, after which she contacted the neighbouring family for help. A male member of the family briefly visited her flat to check on the child. Police said the visit led to a dispute within the neighbour’s family, followed by phone calls and WhatsApp exchanges between the complainant and one of the accused, Manpreet Kaur alias Deepika.

Later that evening, while the complainant had taken her younger daughter to a doctor, the three accused—Ravinder Kaur, Sakshi and Manpreet Kaur alias Deepika—allegedly went to her flat, where only her 14-year-old daughter was present.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the police inquiry, the women entered the house and allegedly threatened the minor and used abusive language. The inquiry also found that the CCTV camera installed at the house was tampered with during the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the police inquiry, the women entered the house and allegedly threatened the minor and used abusive language. The inquiry also found that the CCTV camera installed at the house was tampered with during the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the complainant initially alleged that her daughter had been physically assaulted. However, the inquiry found no medical evidence to support the allegation. Investigators relied on witness statements and video footage, which allegedly confirmed the use of abusive language and interference with the CCTV system.

Following legal scrutiny and approval from the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali, Zirakpur police registered an FIR against the three women under Sections 133, 324(3), 351(3), 332(c) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.