Mohali: Traffic on Airport Road hit as truckers’ union blocks Chhat light-point

Commuters were on the receiving end as members of All India Truck Ekta union blocked the Chhat light-point, leading to massive traffic jams on the Airport Road on Monday.

They were demanding the restoration of truck unions in Punjab, which were abolished by the Congress government in 2017. Though the protest started around 9am, the union members blocked the light-point around 3.30pm.

District vice-president of the union, Amandeep Singh said, “In 2017, the Congress government led by Capt Amarinder Singh had dissolved all the truck unions. The step proved to be retrograde as a new syndicate has emerged, which has monopolised the trucking trade, resulting in losses to both owners as well as traders. We demand that the government led by the new CM, Charanjit Singh Channi revive the unions.”

The union also demanded an increase in transport rates, stating that the truckers are already suffering due to the economic downturn. Amandeep said the next strategy would be decided as per the decision taken at the state-level, and if required, the union will intensify the protest.