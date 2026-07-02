Mohali: Truck driver burnt alive in Banur crash, biker killed after ramming parked lorry in Dera Bassi

Two separate road accidents in Mohali claimed two lives and left one woman seriously injured on Wednesday.
In the first accident, a 25-year-old truck driver was burnt alive after his truck caught fire following a head-on collision with a tipper on the Banur-Landra Road near Saneta village early in the morning.
The deceased was identified as Sahil Kumar, a resident of Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. According to his uncle, Ramesh Kumar, the accident occurred near a petrol pump at around 5 am. He alleged that a speeding tipper travelling from the opposite direction rammed Sahil’s truck, causing it to overturn before the cabin was engulfed in flames.
The uncle and passers-by attempted to rescue the trapped driver, but the fire spread rapidly, making it impossible to reach him. His body was recovered after the blaze was extinguished. Police have registered a case against the tipper driver, Pyare Lal, a resident of Tarapur village in Rupnagar, on charges of rash and negligent driving.
In another incident on the Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway in Dera Bassi, a motorcyclist died after his bike crashed into a stationary truck parked along the roadside near Indus Hospital at around 7 am.
The victim, Preet Singh, 25, a resident of Dappar village near Lalru, was on his way to work at a private company in Zirakpur. His neighbour, Sandeep Kaur, 31, who works at a private school in Zirakpur, was riding pillion. The impact lodged the motorcycle beneath the rear of the truck.{{/usCountry}}
The victim, Preet Singh, 25, a resident of Dappar village near Lalru, was on his way to work at a private company in Zirakpur. His neighbour, Sandeep Kaur, 31, who works at a private school in Zirakpur, was riding pillion. The impact lodged the motorcycle beneath the rear of the truck.{{/usCountry}}
Both victims were rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared Preet dead. Kaur, who suffered critical injuries, was referred to a hospital in Chandigarh for specialised treatment.