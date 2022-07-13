Mohali | Two aides of gangster Manna Mehal Kalan held with drugs, arms

Two close aides of gangster Manna Mehal Kalan landed in the police net near Aerocity in Mohali.

The accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Nikka and Lovepreet Singh alias Lovely, both residents of Sandaur village of Malerkotla district.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said, “We got a tip-off about the presence of the duo in the area and nabbed them from Chhat light point near the slip road in Aerocity. The accused were travelling in a Swift car bearing registration number DL 3CAD 4825. A .32 caliber foreign pistol, seven live cartridges and 500gm heroin were recovered from them.”

As per preliminary findings, the accused are aides of gangster, Gurdeep Singh, alias Manna, a resident of Mehal Kalan in Barnala, who has 38 criminal cases against him and is presently lodged in the Hoshiarpur jail.

A case under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Zirakpur police station. Both were produced in the local court, from where they were sent to three-day police remand.

