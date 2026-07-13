Mohali: Two Manimajra youths found dead in Ghaggar after 40-hour search

The bodies of two youths from Indira Colony in Manimajra, who were swept away by the strong current of the Ghaggar river while fishing near Bhankharpur in Dera Bassi on Friday, were recovered on Sunday, police said. Police said divers initially declined to enter the river due to the strong current, forcing search teams to scan the riverbanks and downstream stretches. (HT File)

The deceased, Surinder and Darshan, along with a friend, Chanda, travelled to Bhankharpur in an auto-rickshaw for fishing on Friday afternoon. According to the police, Darshan lost his balance, following which Surinder entered the river to rescue him, but he too was caught in the strong current and both were swept away.

Chanda told police he unsuccessfully tried to save them. He managed to pull himself to safety by holding on to bushes and tree roots along the riverbank.

Police said divers initially declined to enter the river due to the strong current, forcing search teams to scan the riverbanks and downstream stretches. After nearly 40 hours, the bodies were found and sent for a postmortem examination, officials added.