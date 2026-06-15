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Mohali: UT to roll out property cards for village habitation areas

The administration stated that the urban property card, a digital identity document, would provide a verified record of rights, ensuring transparency, security and accountability in urban village real estate

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 05:30 AM IST
By Naina Mishra, Mohali
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The Chandigarh administration is set to introduce urban property cards for residents of “abadi deh” (inhabited part of a village) areas, formalising land ownership in village habitation zones and bringing legal clarity to properties that have so far remained outside the formal land records system.

Officials said the initiative is designed to address persistent issues of uncertain ownership, encroachments and fraudulent transactions in “abadi deh” areas. (HT File)
Officials said the initiative is designed to address persistent issues of uncertain ownership, encroachments and fraudulent transactions in “abadi deh” areas. (HT File)

The administration stated that the urban property card, a digital identity document, would provide a verified record of rights, ensuring transparency, security and accountability in urban village real estate. Officials didn’t confirm when it would be handed over to residents, but asserted that the process would be completed soon.

Each card will capture comprehensive property details, including ownership records with full names of legal titleholders, precise plot dimensions and built-up area, and unique city survey identifiers with geo-coordinates. It will also map encumbrances such as active bank loans and liabilities, along with a transaction history tracing previous buyers, sellers and mutation timelines.

Officials said the initiative is designed to address persistent issues of uncertain ownership, encroachments and fraudulent transactions in “abadi deh” areas. With clearly demarcated boundaries and digitised records, the system is expected to eliminate fake documentation, prevent illegal occupation and provide property owners with legally enforceable proof of ownership.

Chandigarh has around 25 villages, each with its own “abadi deh” area, where properties have historically lacked formal identification.

 
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