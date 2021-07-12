Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali: Vigilance books 3 employees of Omaxe group, two patwaris for fraud
chandigarh news

Mohali: Vigilance books 3 employees of Omaxe group, two patwaris for fraud

The three employees, while working with Omaxe, had allegedly shared internal information with other companies
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON JUL 12, 2021 12:43 AM IST
The accused also got a change of land use document issued for a disputed area, constructed flats, and sold them to the common public, leading to losses for the Omaxe group. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The economic offences wing of the Vigilance Bureau has registered a case against five employees of real estate company Omaxe group and two patwaris of Mohali district for fraud.

The accused were identified as Diwakar Bansal, Ritesh Sehgal, Harsh Bhargava, Baljit Singh patwari and Lekh Raj patwari.

The three employees, while working with Omaxe, had allegedly shared internal information with other companies, resulting in losses to the former.

Additional inspector general (AIG, Vigilance) Gagan Ajit Singh said, “The company had lodged a complaint in 2019. In the investigation it came to light that all these employees, while working in Omaxe, shared internal information with another company, Ambika Realcon.”

He said, “With the shared information, the employees fraudulently got the land from farmers for Omaxe group and later the land was transferred to Ambika group with the help of the two patwaris.”

The FIR stated that on the basis of a report of the patwaris, the revenue officers prepared a fake report and on the basis of that report, a change of land use (CLU) was obtained. Further, on the basis of the CLU, the area acquired by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) was again hypothecated from GMADA, and a loan of crores of rupees was taken from OBC Bank, Sector 17, Chandigarh.

The accused also got a CLU issued of a disputed area, constructed flats, and sold them to the common public.

The AIG said that raids were being conducted to arrest the accused. A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (cheating), 467, 468 and 471 (forgery), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them.

