Mohali: Woman abducted, thrashed; spouse among 3 booked

Mohali A woman was allegedly abducted from Zirakpur, thrashed inside a vehicle, forced to consume an intoxicating substance and abandoned unconscious outside her parental home in Haryana before being threatened against pursuing a court case. Acting on her complaint, the Zirakpur police have registered a case against her husband and two others. Acting on her complaint, the Zirakpur police have registered a case against her husband and two others. (HT FILE)

The complainant, Jyoti, who has been living in Zirakpur’s Preet Colony for the past year, stated that she married Pradeep around three years ago. She accused her husband and his family of forcing her to undergo an abortion at a hospital in Hisar. A case related to that allegation is pending before a Hisar court. In her complaint, she alleged that on May 18, her husband and two others forcibly took her from Zirakpur in a vehicle and allegedly thrashed her and administered an intoxicating substance, adding that she was abandoned outside her parental home the following day while she was unconscious.

Her father dialled the 112 emergency helpline, following which police shifted her to a hospital in Sisai in Hisar district. She also alleged that the accused continued to threaten her and her family over the phone. The Hansi police registered a Zero FIR and transferred the case to the Zirakpur police station. Sections 140(3) (kidnapping or abduction), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 123 (causing hurt by means of poison or intoxicating substance), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been invoked, officials said.