Mohali: Woman among two injured in firing during birthday party clash

Two persons, including a woman, were injured in a firing during a birthday party near Khera village in Mohali late Sunday night, police said.

The victims were identified as Salman, 18, and Suman, a resident of Chandigarh. (HT File)

The victims were identified as Salman, 18, and Suman, a resident of Chandigarh.

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According to information, a group of youths had gathered near Khera for a birthday celebration. Salman and Suman arrived during the cake-cutting ceremony, following which some more youths reached the spot. An argument broke out among them over an issue that police have not yet established.

The argument soon escalated into a fight, during which the accused allegedly opened fire and attacked the victims with a knife. A bullet hit Salman in the arm, while Suman was injured by a bullet fragment.

After the attack, Salman ran towards Mohali village. The attackers allegedly followed him on a scooter and tried to intercept him. He later collapsed near a school. The attackers fled after seeing a crowd gathering. Later, some residents took Salman to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, on a scooter. Suman was also taken to the same hospital, where doctors said her condition was critical.

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{{^usCountry}} Salman’s brother said Salman and Suman had gone to the spot together, but he could not say whom they had gone to meet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salman’s brother said Salman and Suman had gone to the spot together, but he could not say whom they had gone to meet. {{/usCountry}}

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Police have recovered empty bullet shells from the spot and are examining closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage to identify the accused. No official was available for comments, despite several attempts to reach them.