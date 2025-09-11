Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mohali: Woman catches Zirakpur store’s employee filming her in trial room

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 08:10 am IST

After ensuring the video was deleted from the accused’s phone, the woman, who recorded the entire interaction on her mobile phone as evidence, alerted the police

An employee of Vishal Mega Mart, Zirakpur, was arrested for allegedly filming a female customer in the trial room on Tuesday night.

The victim, a BTech student at a private university in Mohali, had visited the store, located on VIP Road, Zirakpur, around 8 pm. (HT Photo for representation)
The victim, a BTech student at a private university in Mohali, had visited the store, located on VIP Road, Zirakpur, around 8 pm. (HT Photo for representation)

The victim, a BTech student at a private university in Mohali, had visited the store, located on VIP Road, Zirakpur, around 8 pm.

According to police, she entered the trial room to try on some clothes, when she realised someone was secretly filming her with a mobile phone behind the mirror.

Upon confrontation, the accused, a store employee, denied the act. However, he later admitted to filming her and assured to delete the video.

After ensuring the video was deleted from the accused’s phone, the woman, who recorded the entire interaction on her mobile phone as evidence, alerted the police.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested the accused, identified as Diljit Singh, a resident of Zirakpur.

He was booked under Section 77 (voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police are investigating if this was an isolated incident or part of a criminal pattern.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Woman catches Zirakpur store’s employee filming her in trial room
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On