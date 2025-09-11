Mohali: Woman catches Zirakpur store’s employee filming her in trial room

An employee of Vishal Mega Mart, Zirakpur, was arrested for allegedly filming a female customer in the trial room on Tuesday night. The victim, a BTech student at a private university in Mohali, had visited the store, located on VIP Road, Zirakpur, around 8 pm. (HT Photo for representation)

According to police, she entered the trial room to try on some clothes, when she realised someone was secretly filming her with a mobile phone behind the mirror.

Upon confrontation, the accused, a store employee, denied the act. However, he later admitted to filming her and assured to delete the video.

After ensuring the video was deleted from the accused’s phone, the woman, who recorded the entire interaction on her mobile phone as evidence, alerted the police.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested the accused, identified as Diljit Singh, a resident of Zirakpur.

He was booked under Section 77 (voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police are investigating if this was an isolated incident or part of a criminal pattern.