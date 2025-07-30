Mohali: Woman dies by suicide; husband, brother-in-law held for abetment

A 25-year-old woman, native of Uttar Pradesh was found hanging from the door of her house in Jhampur village on Tuesday morning, triggering suspicion among locals who claim she was a victim of domestic abuse. The woman’s body has been sent for post-mortem. (HT photo for representation)

Neighbours alleged that the woman was regularly beaten by her husband and brother-in-law. “She had told us several times that her brother-in-law had bad intentions and would stare at her inappropriately,” said Lucky, a neighbour. He further alleged that the incident is not a suicide. “Just 15 days ago, she had come to our house with a bleeding forehead after they had hit her. Out of fear, she stayed at our house for a night.”

One of the neighbours said the woman had been living in constant distress. “She would often cry and tell us about the torture she faced at home. She said her husband and his brother didn’t let her live in peace. She was mentally and physically exhausted, she was a daughter of someone, and she didn’t deserve this.”

Station house officer (SHO) Balongi, Kulwant Singh, confirmed that police have taken both the husband and his brother into custody, “We’ve registered a case under abetment to suicide. Further investigation is underway.” The woman’s body has been sent for post-mortem.