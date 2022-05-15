Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali youth killed in hit-and-run mishap
chandigarh news

Mohali youth killed in hit-and-run mishap

27-year-old Kamalpreet Singh, a resident of Mammupur village, Mohali, was killed after a speeding car hit his scooter in Kharar
As the speeding car hit the Mohali youth’s scooter from behind, his head crashed into the concrete road that killed him soon after. (HT)
Published on May 15, 2022 01:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A hit-and-run accident left a 27-year-old scooterist dead in Rurki Pukhta village, Kharar, on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Kamalpreet Singh of Mammupur village, Mohali.

His father, Lakhvir Singh, told the police that he was following his son’s scooter on a motorcycle while returning home on Friday. When they reached near Rurki Pukhta village, a speeding car hit his son’s scooter from behind, causing his head to crash into the concrete road.

As a result, he died soon after while being taken to the hospital. The car driver fled the scene.

On Lakhvir’s complaint, police booked the unidentified driver, who is being traced with the help of the car’s registration number.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP