Mohali youth killed in hit-and-run mishap

A hit-and-run accident left a 27-year-old scooterist dead in Rurki Pukhta village, Kharar, on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Kamalpreet Singh of Mammupur village, Mohali.

His father, Lakhvir Singh, told the police that he was following his son’s scooter on a motorcycle while returning home on Friday. When they reached near Rurki Pukhta village, a speeding car hit his son’s scooter from behind, causing his head to crash into the concrete road.

As a result, he died soon after while being taken to the hospital. The car driver fled the scene.

On Lakhvir’s complaint, police booked the unidentified driver, who is being traced with the help of the car’s registration number.