A 34-year-old woman, who runs a grocery shop in Zirakpur, has alleged that a man molested her inside the shop and later returned with a group of associates who attacked her family, leaving her sister with fractures in both arms. According to the victim, the incident occurred around 2.30 pm on Friday when she was at her shop behind Maya Garden. She alleged that a man, identified as Jony, came to purchase an item and grabbed her hand. She further alleged that he touched her inappropriately and fled after she raised an alarm.

Victim’s sister suffers fractures in both hands; more than 5 men booked: Police (HT File)

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She stated that her husband, sister and sister-in-law rushed to the spot after hearing her cries. According to the FIR, Jony later returned with his aides — Manoj, Ram Babu, Vikas and Vishnu among others. The group allegedly surrounded the family and attacked them with iron rods. The complainant alleged that the attackers targeted her sister during the assault, causing fractures in both her arms. Family members and local residents intervened, following which the accused fled the spot. The injured woman was admitted to a private hospital in Zirakpur.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that Jony frequently visited her shop and had subjected her to inappropriate behaviour in the past. She claimed the attack took place after she objected to and resisted his actions.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have booked the accused under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage modesty), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(3) (rioting) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have booked the accused under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage modesty), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(3) (rioting) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

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