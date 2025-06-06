Mohali: ASI runs over vigilance inspector during bribe trap

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with Mohali police was booked for attempt to murder after he allegedly tried to run over a Vigilance Bureau inspector during a bribery trap operation in Sohana on Wednesday evening. The accused, identified as ASI Kamalpreet Sharma, is currently absconding. (HT)

The accused, identified as ASI Kamalpreet Sharma, is currently absconding. He was recently posted at the Sohana police station after a previous stint at the Seneta police post.

According to the Vigilance Bureau, Sharma was accused of demanding a bribe of ₹50,000 from Harjinder Singh, a resident of Anandpur Sahib, to settle a road accident case involving the death of a man under the truck of the complainant’s friend Satish Kumar.

Despite his transfer from the Seneta police post to Sohana police station, Sharma allegedly continued to harass the duo for money, collecting ₹5,000 as an initial payment. Harjinder subsequently approached the Vigilance Bureau with a formal complaint.

Acting on the complaint, a trap was laid by a bureau team, led by inspector Varinder Singh. Marked currency was handed over to Harjinder to deliver to the accused.

When Sharma arrived near the Sohana police station in Sector 79 to collect the bribe, the bureau sleuths attempted to apprehend him. Realising the trap, Sharma tried to flee and allegedly drove his car directly at inspector Varinder, leaving him injured.

A case under various BNS sections, including attempt to murder and obstructing a public servant from discharging official duties, was registered at the Sohana police station. The Vigilance Bureau also filed a separate FIR related to the bribery charges.

The accused, a native of Mansa, Punjab, resided in a rented accommodation in Sector 79, Mohali, shared police, adding that raids were ongoing to trace his whereabouts.