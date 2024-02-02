Mohali: Court directs VB to book two cops in 1.2 lakh graft case

The court directed the Punjab Vigilance Bureau to book two cops, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), accused of seeking ₹1.20 lakh in exchange of releasing his impounded car. The complainant also accused the investigating officer ASI Karnail Singh, who is posted at the Sadar Kharar police station, of seeking ₹ 20,000 – ₹ 10,000 as case expenses and ₹ 10,000 for submitting the report to release the car. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused had allegedly recovered drugs from a vehicle rented out as a taxi by the complainant, Sukhmeet Singh. Additional sessions judge Parminder Singh Grewal passed the order after Sukhmeet Singh submitted a recording before the court where an unidentified cop could be heard demanding ₹1.20 lakh from him in exchange of releasing the impounded vehicle, even though a probe had proved that the he was not an accomplice of the primary accused, Harpreet Singh, who had rented the car.

The complainant also accused the investigating officer ASI Karnail Singh, who is posted at the Sadar Kharar police station, of seeking ₹20,000 – ₹10,000 as case expenses and ₹10,000 for submitting the report to release the car.

Observing that the report in question had deliberately not been submitted so far, the court directed the officials to provisionally release the car to Sukhmeet Singh without delay. It also directed the Vigilence Bureau to register an FIR against the ASI and the unidentified policeman heard in the recording.