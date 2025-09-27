Mohali: GMADA’s Aerotropolis project picks up speed with ₹509-cr tender

Nearly eight years after it began acquisition of land, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has finally allotted work to develop its seventh independent township — the 5,500-acre Aerotropolis, an extension of Aerocity. The project will feature approximately 8,600 residential plots ranging from 100 to 2,000 square yards, and include both residential and commercial zones. (HT)

The ₹509-crore tender has been awarded to a Ludhiana-based company CEL-JSPPV, with a two-year deadline.

The township will be developed in phases, with work on Blocks B, C and D commencing first, as Block A is caught in litigation due to the multi-crore Guava Orchard Scam, uncovered in 2023.

GMADA had floated the tenders in July for constructing internal roads, laying sewerage and storm water lines and installing underground electrical infrastructure. The township has already received environmental clearance.

A senior GMADA official confirmed that the work had been allotted and the company will complete the project in two years. GMADA has decided to roll out the project only after completing the development works.

In the first phase, 1,653 acres were earmarked for development across all four blocks. However, with Block A under investigation, only 927 acres across Blocks B, C and D will be developed initially.

The Guava Orchard Scam came to light in May 2023, when the Punjab Vigilance Bureau registered an FIR. Nearly 100 individuals, including more than a dozen officials, allegedly defrauded the state housing department of ₹140 crore by manipulating land records to falsely claim presence of guava orchards for compensation, while over 90% of the land was actually under wheat and paddy cultivation.

Aerotropolis will come up near the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, on both sides of the Zirakpur-Banur road. It will offer approximately 8,600 residential plots ranging from 100 to 2,000 square yards, and include both residential and commercial zones.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann had granted approval for the township in June 2022 and, in June 2024, directed GMADA to expedite work.

Land acquired for the township spans several villages, including Bakarpur, Rurka, Safipur, Matran, Siaun, Manauli, Patton, Saini Majra, Chau Majra, Naraingarh and Chhat.

Under the state’s land pooling policy, landowners, opting for the policy, will be given developed plots instead of monetary compensation — 1,000 square yards of residential and 200 square yards of commercial plots (excluding parking) for every acre acquired. The remaining plots will be made available for general public.