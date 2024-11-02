Mohali: Homi Bhabha hospital providing cancer care to 400 OPD patients daily

After 15 months of its opening, the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCHRC) in New Chandigarh has become a lifeline for many, with 400 patients visiting daily for cancer treatment and follow-ups. Built to provide advanced cancer care across North India, Mohali’s Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCHRC) is part of the Tata Memorial Centre, overseen by department of atomic energy, Government of India. (HT Photo)

Built to provide advanced cancer care across North India, the hospital is part of the Tata Memorial Centre, overseen by department of atomic energy, Government of India.

With 1,580 staff members, including 60 consultants, the centre operates on a self-sustaining model. Revenue from private and semi-private rooms helps cover the cost of treatment for those who are unable to afford it. Around 85% of patients receive heavy subsidy on treatment with some even getting entirely free treatment, thanks to funds like Impact Foundation, Zakat Fund, and other donor support funds.

The hospital sees patients from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and even distant states like Bihar and Odisha.

HBCHRC director Dr Ashish Gulia shared that 52% of patients were from Punjab, and 48% from other states. Most common problems among women were breast and ovarian cancers, while stomach and oesophageal cancers were prevalent among men, often due to lifestyle factors like alcohol and fatty foods, he said.

Dr Gulia added that the hospital’s 300 beds are nearly full, with occupancy expected to reach its capacity by the end of this year.

An on-site 75-bed dharamshala allows family members to stay close to patients. A special program is also available for young patients who need educational support during treatment.

The hospital complex comprises a main building with seven floors, organised into wings labelled A to D. Plans are underway to develop the facility further, including introducing specialised medical programs like DM in medical oncology and MD in radiology.

The hospital not only treats patients from north Indian states like Uttarakhand, but also trains doctors with the aim of opening new centres across the country.

Box

1. Over 50-acre span with a seven-storey main building organised into four wings.

2. Capacity of 300 beds and additional 75-bed dharamshala for patients’ families.

3. Advanced medical departments, including medical and surgical oncology.

4. On-site facilities like, nutrition, transport, & psychological support services.